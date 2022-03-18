GENEVA — The construction signs have returned to downtown Geneva, as the city looks to complete the last of the state-funded projects under the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative awarded in 2016.
Joe Venuti, the city’s public works director, and James Nardozzi, president of Nardozzi Construction, the project contractor, noted that work has picked up where it left off in late fall on Castle Street and the connecting intersections. Castle Street construction is focused on the south side, where crews are installing new granite curbing, sidewalks and the green infrastructure designed to slow and filter storm water.
“Following that will be landscape and site features such as seat walls,” Venuti said.
There are few retailers on the south side of Castle, but one is hoping the project won’t have much impact on her business.
Marina Howard, owner of Simple Sweets Bakery, expanded her business into two storefronts last year, featuring a much larger dining area for her lunch offerings, along with her baked goods.
“We so appreciate how well (the contractor and city) communicated with us as to when they would be starting and what they would be doing,” Howard said Thursday. “They actually had a big sign made that is in our window to let everyone know we are open. We want everyone to know we are open for business.”
Venuti echoed that point.
“I want to thank our (Geneva Business Improvement District) partners for their continued patience, and we encourage everyone to keep supporting our wonderful local businesses during construction,” he said.
Nardozzi said the 2021 construction season was a challenging one for merchants, motorists and the company, which lost 74 days’ work because of unforeseen problems that included the replacement of 20 sewer laterals on Exchange Street and the need to remove buried trolley lines in that section as well. Without those delays, Nardozzi said the Castle and Exchange portion of the project, called the Downtown Streetscape, would have been completed substantially in 2021 and the Routes 5&20 reconfiguration started.
“We really appreciated the patience of all,” Nardozzi said. “It’s definitely noticed by workers and staff.”
Nardozzi and Venuti said the streetscape work, for the most part, will be completed by May 1, allowing the Routes 5&20 project to start. That project is expected to be just about wrapped up by October.
The Routes 5&20 work involves reducing the busy highway running adjacent to downtown Geneva from four to two lanes. Plans include crosswalk improvements and landscaped medians.
Traffic will be maintained on Routes 5&20, Venuti and Nardozzi noted.
“But the driving public should remain alert of changing work zone short-term traffic control changes during construction,” Venuti said, noting that the project will have a “detour component” that allows for night paving.
Delays aside, Nardozzi pointed to the considerable planning and communication that goes into such a public works and credits project superintendent Ron Dennis and senior project manager Mike Bieber for their expertise.
“The entire project team is tremendous,” he said.
While the construction is a challenge for motorists and pedestrians, Venuti believes the final product will have a big impact on the city.
“Locals and visitors can now see that the city’s DRI is focused around connectivity and transportation, civic amenities and greenspace, arts and culture,” he said.