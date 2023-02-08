CANANDAIGUA — In five years, Ontario County will need to make a decision on the future of its 389-acre landfill.
To advise the Board of Supervisors on this decision, the county may retain a specialized consultant.
The board’s Planning and Environmental Quality Committee agreed Monday with a recommendation from County Administrator Chris DeBolt to solicit requests for a specialized consultant. The committee could approve the selection at its Feb. 27 meeting.
DeBolt said the consultant would conduct a comprehensive economic impact analysis on residents and businesses if the decision is made to close the landfill in 2028, which is when its current state permit expires and the landfill will be at capacity. The analysis also would look at the potential impact of closure — on the recycling market and current and ongoing waste diversion efforts, the impact of closure on private and municipal trash haulers, and potential behavioral impacts resulting from increased costs for waste and recycling handling.
The consultant would be asked to evaluate economic and environmental impacts of alternatives to current landfill operations. That would include using other existing regional landfills for county waste, a centralized transfer station, waste-to-energy incineration, and continued operation of the landfill at a reduced scale and service area. Regarding a scaled-down landfill, DeBolt said the consultant could address the question of what the economics of doing that would be and what is the scale it would deem viable.
DeBolt said the report also could get into post-closure considerations. That topic could include ownership and responsibility of landfill post-closure, role and responsibilities of the county to ensure compliance, and what happens if additional rules, laws or regulations are put in place in the future.
Other topics could be ownership and operation of the materials recycling facility at the landfill after 2028 and ownership of infrastructure on the site — county and Casella Waste-owned property alike. The county contracts with Casella to operate the landfill.
“The Seneca Town Board made a decision last fall to recommend closing the landfill in 2028,” DeBolt told the committee. “That brings up the question of what’s the county’s next step.”