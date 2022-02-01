SENECA FALLS — The school board has enlisted the services of consultant Mike Ford to help find a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman, who is stepping down June 30 for a position with a Rochester construction management firm.
The school board also accepted Clingerman’s resignation formally on Jan. 20 “with great regret.” Clingerman had first shared his retirement plans with board members at their Jan. 6 meeting.
Board President Cara Lajewski said Ford was hired three years ago to help the district in its search to replace longtime superintendent Bob McKeveny, which resulted in Clingerman’s hiring.
“Based on that, the board was very confident to use him again,” said Lajewski, noting doing so will expedite the process.
Still, she said the board is not “married” to a deadline to have a new leader because the goal is to hire “the best superintendent we can get for Seneca Falls.”
The position has been posted, Lajewski added.
Similar to three years ago, Lajewski said the board will be reaching out to solicit information on essential traits and criteria residents desire in a new superintendent and will seek input from key stakeholder groups. Although this was done just three years ago, Lajewski said it’s an important part of the search.
“It helps people stay connected to our process and helps gauge input from the community we have today,” she said.
Those who have questions are encouraged to contact Lajewski at clajewski@senecafallscsd.org or school board Vice President Heather Zellers at hzellers@senecafallscsd.org.
In addition to his consulting business School Leader Search, Ford, formerly the superintendent of schools in the Phelps-Clifton Springs (Midlakes) district, serves as the director of Leadership Development for the Council of School Superintendents and the Leadership for Educational Achievement Foundation.