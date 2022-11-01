GENEVA — A key step in the remediation and re-imagination of a historic city park has been completed.
State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said they have completed the removal of soil contaminated by the former Geneva Foundry at Genesee Park, whose beginnings date to the mid-1800s.
The DEC said soil excavation began in August and was completed in October. High levels of arsenic and lead were found at various depths in the park’s soil.
The depths of the excavation ranged from six to 24 inches. Soil removal around four mature trees that remained after excavation, including a historic bur oak tree, was a more delicate matter, the DEC said.
“With monitoring performed by an arborist, DEC’s construction contractor used precise excavation techniques to remove soils near the trees to help protect sensitive root structures,” a DEC spokesperson said.
City Council signed off on the $150,000 project last fall that was funded under the multi-million-dollar foundry remediation, which is in its sixth year. The DEC expects a seventh and final year of soil removal and replacement in 2023.
The agency noted that the project cleanup area covers 240 parcels near the former foundry site on Jackson Street, including Genesee Park.
“It is anticipated that the DEC will complete all of the required remediation work this fall,” said City Department of Public Works Director Joe Venuti.
The park project includes bringing in clean soil and installing sod this fall, he noted.
Once the DEC is done, the city will embark next year on a $200,000 plan to upgrade Genesee Park, including the installation of concrete seating areas, foundations for a small performance stage, benches, planters and any electrical work.
“The city also will be responsible to contract with a sculptor to design and provide a Frederick Douglass statue that the community has requested,” Venuti said.
The noted abolitionist, who spent many years in Rochester, spoke many times in the park, city officials said.
Venuti noted that the city has hired an environmental engineering company, WSP Global, to oversee the city’s portion of the Genesee Park project.
Additionally, said Venuti, landscape architect Joy Kuebler developed many of the site features presented to City Council by Geneva student Owen Sellers and Brook Street resident and park enthusiast Bob Cobb. Genesee is one of two park squares in the city, the other being Pulteney Park.
The famous iron railing around the park “will continue to prominently border the property for many years to come,” Venuti said.
The city anticipates that all work and decorative features will be completed by fall 2023.
Venuti also noted the volunteer contributions of former city manager Sage Gerling and former DPW director Mark Perry.