ROMULUS — In a reversal of its July 27 vote, the Water & Sewer Treatment, Management and Operations Committee of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors voted Aug. 3 to approve a contract with the Village of Waterloo to operate the county's water and sewer districts.
The committee initially voted down the agreement 3-2 but met in special session Tuesday to reconsider. Committee members David Hayes of Romulus, Joseph Borst of Ovid and Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette discussed the intent and scope of the proposed agreement, roles and responsibilities of the two parties, funding requirements and staffing.
A motion approving the five-year contract was approved by 3-0 vote. It will now go before the full board Tuesday for a final vote.
The county will pay the village $100,000 a year for its takeover of the operations of the two sewer districts and a single water district, effective Aug. 20. The agreement will have the option for a five-year renewal.
The village provides water to the county's water districts, as well as some maintenance services.
The county is considering the formation of a water and sewer authority to take over water and sewer systems in the county.
The Waterloo Village Board will consider approval of the agreement at its Monday night meeting.