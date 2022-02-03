PHELPS — A Newark-area contractor accused of taking nearly $50,000 for a job but not doing the work faces a felony charge.
Kevin T. Hall, 38, of Arcadia, was charged Tuesday by the Ontario County sheriff’s office with third-degree grand larceny.
Police said Hall was hired last July to build a garage for a Phelps resident and accepted a down payment of $46,345. However, police said Hall never did the work. The alleged victim canceled the agreement and demanded a full refund.
According to police, Hall did not refund the payment when the contract was terminated and did not have the alleged victim’s money reserved, as is required by law. Based on the investigation, police believe Hall’s actions indicated he stole the money and used it for purposes other than the work requested.
Hall was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail and released on his own recognizance. He will answer the charge in Phelps Town Court, although the case likely will be handled in county court since a felony charge is involved.