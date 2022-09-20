PHELPS — An area contractor who faced a felony charge for taking $46,000 to build a garage but doing little of the work, has refunded all of the money and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.
Kevin Hall, of Arcadia, pleaded guilty to petit larceny last week in Phelps Town Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 9 by Judge Jacqueline Falkey.
Hall will not spend any time in jail. Assistant Ontario County District Attorney Anthony DiMartino, who handles Phelps Town Court for the DA’s office, said Falkey could sentence Hall to probation.
Hall was charged with third-degree grand larceny by the sheriff’s office in February. Phelps residents Dan LeMaire and Carter Campbell hired Hall in July 2021 to build a large, detached garage near their home. LeMaire and Campbell told the Times they paid Hall a down payment of approximately $46,000, about half the estimated cost of the garage, but Hall did little work and did not have the necessary building permits or drawings by the time winter approached.
Sheriff’s office Inv. John Kesel, who charged Hall, said Hall did not put the down payment in an escrow account — as is required by law — and could not account for the work done. Kesel helped LeMaire and Campbell write a letter that canceled the contract, which gave Hall a month to make a full refund, which he did not do.
Kesel added that since Hall’s arrest, two other potential “victims” contacted him.
“As for the other potential cases, I have presented them to the DA’s office for review and they may actually fall under the civil category as work was performed, but elements were unsatisfactory to the potential victims,” Kesel wrote in an email to the Times. “I am still awaiting a final decision on those respective cases, but it is more than certain to be civil.”