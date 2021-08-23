SENECA FALLS — As a contractor primarily working in Seneca Falls and Waterloo, Nicholas Robertucci often finds himself renovating older homes.
He and his partner, Carrie Bradford, also are gutting and refurbishing an older building in Waterloo that was once Long’s general store owned by her relatives.
Over the last six months, their demolition work has yielded a treasure trove of historical items — including the skeleton of a hoop skirt unearthed during a bathroom job at a Bridge Street home in Seneca Falls.
Bradford occasionally posts photos of their finds on the couple’s business Facebook (www.facebook.com/tuccirenovations). Their discoveries have fed their innate historical curiosity and Bradford now finds herself following the Facebook page “Things Found in Walls — And Other Hidden Findings.”
The most unusual thing they’ve encountered is likely the hoop skirt, which Robertucci came across in a bathroom wall. Although the fabric was long gone, Bradford said, “I spot on guessed it before we got it out of the wall.”
The couple surmises that the skirt may have slid down from the attic into the bathroom wall. Robertucci noted in older homes the walls were constructed to extend from the basement to attic and were not built by level.
A little sleuthing led Bradford to believe the hoop skeleton may have been a crinolin skirt, used in petticoats in the 19th century, made from cotton and horsehair and starched to stiffness. Bradford said the home’s owners intend to donate the hoop skirt to the Seneca Falls Historical Society.
The majority of the couple’s finds come from their personal project, the renovation of 65 Church St. in Waterloo that they intend to turn into their home. They purchased the circa-1890 home last November and have been deconstructing it bit by bit, along the way finding “trinkets and treasures” here and there.
Among them is an old Fisher Price toy music box retrieved from under the old stairwell. Circa late 1950s/early 1960s, the box continues to play music.
“It still works, can you believe that?” Robertucci said.
Their collection also includes old glass bottles, a tin toy car, flour sack, Standard Oil mini-calendar, wooden fruit boxes and several old advertisements for such items as Oleo, Waneta peanut butter bars, hosiery, cigars and Vicks vapor rub.
Old newspapers, including a 1946 Parade magazine, round out the collection. Bradford noted newspapers were commonly used as insulation so the torn-apart walls are often full of them. Another “interesting” ephemera discovery was a collection of 1980s male entertainment magazines.
Some of the discoveries have not been worth keeping. Bradford and Robertucci talked of finding old razor blades in walls and even soldering paste tins under bathroom floors.
“You wouldn’t believe how much older contractors discarded their garbage under the floorboards,” he said.
Once their own home is completed, Bradford plans to frame and display some of their favorite finds in a shadow box.
The couple is keen to keep the Church Street property as historically accurate as possible. Although the building has been in Bradford’s family for 60-plus years, there are no pictures of what it looked like in its early life. The couple has come up short when seeking photos from area historical societies.
There are plenty of memories associated with the former general store, though. Relatives and neighborhood residents alike have reminisced about buying sticky buns or penny candy there.
“They can remember what they went to buy inside, but not what it looked like,” Robertucci laughed.