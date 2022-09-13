PENN YAN — Citing “vehement” opposition, an ad hoc committee that was exploring the possibility of Yates County becoming a “Constitutional County” is disbanding.
County Legislator Mark Morris, who co-chaired the panel with Legislator Carlie Chilson, made the announcement at Monday’s Legislature meeting. The committee was appointed in July by Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church and also included legislators Tim Cutler, Dick Harper and Jesse Jayne.
The committee met twice, including a testy session last month that saw dozens of people turn out. Most were opposed, including one person who called it a “horrible idea.” Since that meeting, Morris said committee members received numerous questions and comments on the issue and about 75% of those comments were against it.
“Some people were vehemently opposed,” Morris said. “Unless we see a significant amount of support, we will not be revisiting this topic.”
After the committee was formed, Chilson, Morris and Harper went to Cattaraugus County to talk to legislators there. Last November, the western New York municipality declared itself a “Constitutional County” — opposing what it called overreach by state and federal governments on local government and its citizens’ way of life.
Morris said the ad hoc committee did not spend any county money.
“There was just some meeting time,” he said. “The committee was set up to consider becoming a Constitutional County. With where we are right now, we are not ready to say that.”
In other Legislature business:
• DEPUTY ADMINISTRATOR — The Legislature tabled a resolution that would have allowed county Administrator Nonie Flynn to create and fill a deputy administrator position. Flynn said while she does not have a date for her retirement, she proposed the measure as part of her succession plan.
“This would be a temporary appointment,” she said.
Some legislators, however, balked at the possible $132,000 cost for salary and benefits.
“I am not confident we should be creating this position, even temporarily. I think it will become permanent,” Pat Killen said. “We haven’t spent enough time considering this. It’s not fully analyzed.”
“If this is truly about succession planning, we should be doing it at the proper time — when retirement is closer,” Rick Willson added. “Maybe we should be bringing it up at budget time. We are away ahead of ourselves on this topic.”
• TERRORISM PREVENTION — With three dissenting votes, the board authorized Church to sign paperwork related to a $172,000 state grant for a domestic terrorism prevention program.
All counties are getting grants to develop plans to prevent domestic terrorism. The sheriff’s office will be the lead implementing agency for the grant, which runs through 2024.
As he did at a previous meeting, county resident Jack Prendergast criticized the program and called it “another unfunded state mandate.” He harshly criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying it’s “another area where she is a dictator.”
“You are getting money up front, then the county will have to fund it after that,” Prendergast said. “Trust me, down the road in two years the county is going to have to pony up its own money. It’s another invasion of privacy. This is another encroachment of government.”
Legislators Chilson, Morris and Terry Button voted no.
• PUBLIC HEARING — The Legislature approved a public hearing for its next meeting, on Oct. 11, on a proposed local law establishing residency requirements for deputy sheriffs.
Officials said in order to retain qualified and experienced officers, it may be necessary to employ people that do not live in the county but who reside in close proximity. That would include towns in bordering Ontario, Schuyler and Steuben counties.