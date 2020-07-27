WATERLOO — The door may be opened later today for Seneca Meadows Landfill to resume mining of clay from its Meadow View Mine at North and Burgess roads.
The Town Board is scheduled to vote on a proposed amendment to the town zoning map to remove a roadblock to the landfill using an access road in an R-1 zone on the west side of Burgess Road to truck clay across the road to the Salcman Road landfill in neighboring Seneca Falls.
In January, the board proposed a new zoning map for the town that eliminates so-called “split zoning” where a parcel or parcels have two different zoning designations, each of which allows different land uses.
On Burgess Road, where Seneca Meadows hopes to use a 122-acre clay mine it owns to serve the landfill, both sides of the road are zoned low-density residential or R-1. That zoning does not allow access roads to be built to and from the proposed mine area.
Opponents of the mine took the matter to court and won. The landfill dropped the mine project.
The new amendment, however, would put the south end of Burgess Road near North Road into an R-2 — or medium-density — residential zone. The area further north would be an agricultural or undeveloped zone. If adopted, the town would determine what uses would be allowed in those zones, including access roads for the landfill mining operation.
The change would also affect many properties on the south side of Routes 5&20 from the village line west to Border City. Many of those parcels are zoned commercial for the frontage on 5&20 and multiple use in the back of the parcels along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. The new map would put all of those properties into a multiple use zone.