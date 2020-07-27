Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.