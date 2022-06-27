SENECA FALLS — After going virtual the last two years due to the covid pandemic, the annual Convention Days celebration in the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement will return to an in-person event July 15-17.
But there will be a virtual option as well.
One theme of this year’s celebration: the Abolitionist Roots of the Women’s Rights Movement.
“The abolition of slavery movement is where many women learned how to participate in activism and built the networks they would use to advance their mission for women’s rights and equality,” said Janine Waller of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls, a major program contributor to Convention Days.
The former Wesleyan Chapel at 136 Fall St. was the site of the first women’s rights convention in the United States. It was attended by 300 men and women July 19-20, 1848. It was organized by women, several of whom were active in the abolition movement, from Seneca Falls and Waterloo, and led by Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
The convention produced the iconic “Declaration of Sentiments” on women’s rights, with wording similar to the Declaration of Independence. That document, the first call for women’s suffrage and other rights, was signed by 100 convention goers and circulated widely. It will be read aloud at 10:10 a.m. July 16 by Elizabeth Cady Stanton, as portrayed by Melinda Grube.
The weekend will feature expert historians, creativity workshops, park ranger talks, living history events, a parade, youth art project focusing on diversity, guided tours of the Stanton house and Wesleyan Chapel, and family activities such as a “Ride the Rails to Seneca Falls” train ride with a Susan B. Anthony re-enactor.
This year’s keynote speaker will be author Elaine Weiss, a Baltimore-based journalist and author. Her most recent book,”The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight To Win the Vote,” has been hailed as a riveting, nail-biting political thriller with powerful parallels to today’s political environment.
Other presenters include Janell Hobson, professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at the University at Albany, and Harriet Tubman biographer Kate Clifford Larsen.
Other highlights:
• Park Superintendent Ahna Wilson will lead the traditional welcoming ceremony at 10 a.m. July 16.
• The National Park Service and The Friends of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park will host “Writing for Empowerment,” a virtual writing program.
• Grube will portray Stanton at various events throughout the weekend. Nathan Richardson (Frederick Douglass) and Carolyn Evans (Harriet Tubman) will portray famous people, also.
• There will be programs at the M’Clintock House in Waterloo, which is part of the national park and the site where the 1848 convention was planned.
• There will even be a women’s vintage baseball game on the Stanton House lawn at 32 Washington St. at 2 p.m. July 16. The Brooks Grove Belles vs. the Priscilla Porters is being presented by the Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford.
More specific events, times and dates will be announced in the coming weeks. To volunteer for events, contact Stephanie Freese at (315) 515-7625.