SENECA FALLS — Usually, Convention Days has been a live, up-close, in-person event commemorating the first women’s rights convention conducted here July 19-20, 1848.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions caused the 2020 Convention Days to go virtual.
While restrictions are easing somewhat this summer, the 2021 Convention Days will again be held virtually from July 16-18.
“This year’s Convention Days theme is ‘From the Pages to the Streets’ and focuses on how women’s writings in the first wave of the women’s rights movement translated into powerful activism and real social change,” said Stephanie Freese, event coordinator.
The 1848 Convention produced the Declaration of Sentiments, a document based on the Declaration of Independence that focuses on the lack of women’s rights. That document was signed by 100 of the 300 convention attendees.
“The Declaration of Sentiments was only one of the significant writings that helped further the movement toward equality for women,” Freese said. “Articles in newspapers, personal correspondence, satire, poetry and even journals motivated others to support the cause and help us better understand the intention of the suffragists.”
This year’s keynote speaker is author and scholar Ellen Carol DuBois, one of the nation’s leading historians of women’s right for the vote. She taught at the University at Buffalo and for the past three decades, at the University of California at Los Angeles. Her most recent book, published in February 2020, is “Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle for the Vote.” It is the first comprehensive history of the 75-year-long American women’s suffrage movement to be published in more than a half century.
Online dialogue and a live question-and-answer session following the keynote address will allow virtual visitors to participate in discussions about the impact those words from the past continue to have on women’s rights today. Freese said living history portrayals, along with presentations by scholars, artists and park rangers, will aim to provide context and insight into lives and choice of those activists for social change.
Despite calls for women’s suffrage at the 1848 convention, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution giving women the right to vote was not passed until 1920.
The Women’s Rights National Historical Park, established in 1980 to honor Seneca Falls as the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement, will join with The Friends of the Women’s Rights Park and the Seven Valleys Writing Project to host “Writing for Empowerment,” a virtual writing workshop as part of the commemoration. It will give participants an opportunity to discover their own voice and explore the tools used to fight for social justice before the internet and social media.
The schedule of events, including full details of the weekend’s programs and workshop registration information, is available on the park website at https://www.nps.gov/wori/planyourvisit/virtual_convention_days_2021.htm.