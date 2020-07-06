SENECA FALLS — Normally, hundreds of people — if not thousands — descend upon Seneca Falls this month for the annual celebration of the first women’s right convention held here in 1848.
This year is far from normal, however.
Convention Days 2020 will be a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic restricting mass gatherings. That first convention, conducted in the Wesleyan Chapel July 19-20, 1848, was attended by 300 men and women, a gathering that would not be allowed this year.
Officials at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park said a series of online programs are scheduled for July 17-19.
“Convention Days has been a signature event in Seneca Falls for many years,” said Andrea DeKoter, acting park superintendent. “This annual event allows visitors to engage with women’s history, focusing on the revolutionary 1848 Seneca Falls Women’s Rights Convention through art, storytelling, speakers and special programming.”
DeKoter said the park will continue this tradition in a new format this year due to the pandemic, hosting programs on all the park’s social media platforms, all of which can be accessed through the park website of www.nps.gov.wori.
The weekend event will begin with a live broadcast at 11 a.m. July 17 by DeKoter, followed by a keynote presentation by author, legislator and Elizabeth Cady Stanton descendant Coline Jenkins. A schedule of events,, including full details of the weekend programs, is available at the park Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/womensrightsnps/.
This year’s Convention Days theme will be “Legacies of our Foremothers.” It will focus on the enduring contributions of the leaders of the early women’s rights movement. Living history portrayals, along with presentations by scholars, artists and park rangers, will aim to provide context and insights into lives and choices of these activists for social change.
Online dialogue and a live question-and-answer session will allow virtual visitors to participate in discussions about the impact those historical figures continue to have on women’s rights today.
“We’re excited that so many elements of this beloved event could be adapted to allow everyone to participate safely in the virtual realm,” DeKoter said.
Programs also will honor the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920. The 1848 convention called for women’s suffrage, but it took 72 years before that happened. Speakers will include author Penny Coleman, Dr. Laura Free, the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team and a special performance of “Shout! Poetry for Suffrage” by Susanna Rich.
The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local public health officials to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase access on a park by park basis. The Women’s Rights Park is currently closed to being able to hose in-person visits.
A return to full operations will continue to be phased in and services may be limited for some time. For more information, call (315) 568-2772.