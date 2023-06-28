SENECA FALLS — Two milestone anniversaries will be celebrated during this year’s Convention Days, scheduled for July 21-23.
This July marks the 175th anniversary of the first women’s rights convention in the United States, which was conducted at the former Wesleyan Methodist Chapel on Fall Street in downtown Seneca Falls July 19-20, 1848.
2023 also marks the 100th anniversary of women’s rights leader Alice Paul’s July 1923 visit to the Seneca Falls Presbyterian Church on Cayuga Street to issue the first call for the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The 1848 convention, which was attended by 300 men and women, produced the “Declaration of Sentiments” on women’s rights, modeled after the American Declaration of Independence. The convention is a big reason why Seneca Falls is considered the birthplace of the women’s rights movement. The community also is home to the Women’s Rights National Historical Park and the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
In nearby Waterloo, five women, including Elizabeth Cady Stanton, planned a convention that has sparked legal and legislative activism for the last 175 years. It was the first public meeting to focus specifically on the social, civic and religious condition and rights of women. On each day of the convention, the Declaration of Sentiments was read to the assembly.
In recognition of this, the theme of Convention Days at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park is “Women, Gender and the Law.” Invited speakers, partners and visitors will explore the conditions and legal structures that motivated the reformers of 1848 to organize.
“We are excited to have visitors join us as we discuss the ways that the Seneca Falls Convention inspired changes in American democracy and representation and the most fundamental policies of American citizenship,” said Janine Waller, the park’s chief of interpretation.
The three-day observance focuses on the 1848 convention through art, scholarship, and public engagement. A full schedule of events and activities will be available soon.
To volunteer, contact the park office at 315-568-0024 or email WORI_information_desk@nps.gov.