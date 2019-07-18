SENECA FALLS — Women’s Rights National Historical Park will hold Convention Days 2019, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19 to 21.
The Convention Day theme “Back to our Roots,” focuses on the early days of the Women’s Rights Movement. This inspirational program explores the early movement, its leaders and the impact those roots continue to have on women’s rights today. This year’s event sets the scene for the upcoming 2020 centennial of women’s right to vote ratified by the 19th Amendment in 1920.
On July 20 at 10:30 a.m. the event opens with the Welcome Ceremony, followed by Women’s Rights NHP’s official kick-off of the Centennial of the 19th Amendment. The 1848 convention called for women’s right to vote but it took another 72 years before it was achieved. On Aug. 26, 1920 the 19th Amendment became part of the U.S. Constitution and the right to vote in the U.S. could no longer be denied on the basis of gender.
Convention Days allows visitors to engage with women’s history focusing on the revolutionary 1848 Seneca Falls Women’s Rights Convention through art, story telling, speakers, and special programming. Speakers include scholars and authors Judith Wellman, Sally Roesch Wagner, Susan Goodier, and Seneca County Historian Walter Gable, in addition to Elizabeth Cady Stanton descendant Coline Jenkins.
Convention Days activities will occur throughout Seneca Falls. Check the website for a full schedule. Other community museums also have special events planned.
Women’s Rights National Historical Park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 pm.
For more information, visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/wori or call (315) 568-2991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.