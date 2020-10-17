GENEVA — From hot fudge sundaes to savings accounts.
The city Planning Board will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday to do a site plan and architectural review submitted by Canandaigua National Bank for its planned conversion of the old Friendly’s Ice Cream store at 287 Hamilton St. to a full-service bank.
The Friendly’s chain built and opened the popular ice cream and restaurant adjacent to the Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus decades ago, and closed its doors on May 14, 2019.
CNB, looking to expand its presence in Geneva after installing a drive-thru banking facility just west of Friendly’s, announced in September of 2020 that it was interested in buying the property and converting it to a branch bank. CNB plans to renovate the existing building and add a drive-thru at the rear.
Planning Board approval of the site plan and architecture is required before the project can move ahead.
The Planning Board will also schedule a public hearing on a proposed subdivision of six lots at the corners of North, Exchange and North Wadsworth Streets. The city Industrial Development Agency owns the parcels and wants to convert the six lots into one, comprising just under an acre, with the intention of selling it to a developer.
The applications can be viewed at City Hall, 43 Castle St., in the third floor engineering room or at www.cityofgeneva.com.
Comments will be accepted prior to the meeting and can be sent to nlb@geneva.ny.us. If interested in speaking at the Zoom meeting, people must register for public comment by emailing lbrannan@geneva.ny.us to reserve a three-minute time period.
The Zoom meting can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89008580018?pwd=QnJkZWdmMDBNYXM4Tjd6cVUxMDZYUT09.
The meeting ID number is 890 0858 0018. The pass code is 958676.