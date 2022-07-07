WATERLOO — Dormant and vacant for eight years, the Main Street School is beginning a new chapter in its nearly century-long history.
The building is being converted into a 35-unit apartment complex. Groundbreaking ceremonies are scheduled for 1 p.m. today (July 8) at the iconic school in the heart of the village. It was built in 1928 and used as a school until 2014.
Two by Four Construction of East Syracuse purchased the building from the school district for $600,000 in June 2020. The company plans to convert the three-story brick school to apartments, but those plans were delayed until the company received a state grant needed to proceed. The Village Board assisted with the grant process as well, claiming the project will provide needed housing and potentially increase business in the downtown commercial area a short distance away.
Two by Four was established in 1977 as a construction and development company. It later added property management to its portfolio.
The company has built more than 120 diversified types of housing consisting of more than 3,000 units all over Central New York. The company also manages 2,885 units of affordable and low-income housing. Among its projects is conversion of old school buildings into housing in Auburn and Watkins Glen.