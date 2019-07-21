LODI — A local man arrested last November after police raided a meth lab at his home is in trouble with the law again.
Kyle G. Clawson, 41, of Seneca Road, was charged Thursday by the sheriff’s office with first-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine (class B felony) and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).
Clawson was arrested by the sheriff’s office narcotics unit and county probation department after a bench warrant was issued for failure to appear in Romulus Town Court on a previous criminal mischief arrest. Police said probation officers later found an inactive meth lab in a shed on Clawson’s property.
Police then got a search warrant for Clawson’s home, reportedly finding items used to make meth along with a quantity of meth.
The felony charge stems from a prior conviction for Clawson making meth in November 2018. He was arrested at that time following a raid on his property.
In January of this year, Clawson was placed on interim probation after pleading guilty in Seneca County Court. At that time, acting county Judge Daniel Doyle told Clawson if he stayed out of trouble for a year, he could be sentenced to five years of felony probation.
Doyle told Clawson that if he gets in trouble again, he could be sentenced to prison.
The sheriff’s office was assisted in Clawson’s latest arrest by the county probation department and state police. The Lodi Fire Department also responded because of the old meth lab and the meth allegedly found in Clawson’s home.
