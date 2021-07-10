The CNBC series “American Greed” will air an episode on Karl Karlsen, the former Seneca County resident convicted of killing his first wife and his son in separate incidents.
The episode, titled “A Father’s Fraud,” premieres at 10 p.m. Monday.
In 2013, Karlsen was sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison for second-degree murder in the 2008 death of his 23-year-old son, Levi, at Karlsen’s Yale Farm Road in Varick. Karlsen admitted causing a pickup truck on a wobbly jack to fall on Levi, then leaving his son to die.
Karlsen collected on a $700,000 life insurance policy he took out on Levi weeks before his death.
Levi’s death was ruled accidental in 2008, but Seneca County sheriff’s investigators looked into the case again several years later after Karlsen’s second wife, Cindy, secretly taped conversations with Karlsen while they were estranged. Those tapes, which Cindy recorded under the guise of saving their marriage, reportedly included admissions by Karlsen that he killed Levi intentionally. Cindy Karlsen went to police with those tapes.
Last year, Karlsen was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his first wife, Christina. She died in a 1991 fire in Calaveras County, Calif.; Karlsen collected $200,000 on a life insurance policy he purchased weeks before she died. Karlsen was sentenced to a life without parole in that case.
Karlsen, now 61, is serving his New York sentence at Clinton Correctional Facility. He is eligible for parole in 2027; if paroled, he will be sent to California to start serving his sentence there.
The cases have been the subject of several television shows, including the ABC News program “20/20” last year. Karlsen has been the focus of two episodes on “Dateline NBC,” the most recent in February 2020 that detailed the California case. The other episode, focusing on the Seneca County case, was in 2015.