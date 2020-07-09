PENN YAN — Yates County Judge Jason Cook has upheld the misdemeanor conviction of Barrington’s former code enforcement officer.
In a one-page decision issued Tuesday, Cook denied a motion by John Griffin’s attorney, Travis Barry, to vacate Griffin’s conviction for criminal impersonation.
Griffin was found guilty of that charge by Cook in a non-jury trial in March, but Cook acquitted Griffin on felony charges of offering a false instrument for filing and issuing a false certificate.
The charges were related to Griffin’s actions in 2014 and ’16, when he was accused of issuing two certificates of occupancy to The Olney Place on Route 54. County District Attorney Todd Casella said Griffin impersonated a state Liquor Authority employee at the business.
The Olney Place is owned by Seth Olney, who filed lawsuits against Griffin and the town over permits, certificates of occupancy, and a liquor license after Olney completed an expansion project. The Liquor Authority ruled in Olney’s favor, a decision backed by a judge.
Casella emailed a copy of Cook’s decision to the Times Wednesday. Assistant DAs Alyxandra Stanczak and Mike Tantillo prosecuted the trial, but Casella argued against vacating the conviction during oral arguments before Cook June 30.
Casella declined to comment on the case until Griffin is sentenced. That is scheduled for July 21 at the county courthouse.
Barry did not reply to an email seeking comment on Cook’s ruling.
The misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail. Griffin remains free on his own recognizance until sentencing.
Griffin has not been Barrington’s code enforcement officer since 2017, when he was not reappointed by the Town Board.