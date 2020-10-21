NEWARK — This Wayne County school district is in search of a new leader.
Matt Cook, the Newark superintendent of schools since June 2013, has accepted the position of district superintendent of the Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES. His last day in Newark is Oct. 30.
Cook begins his new job Nov. 1. It will include administering, supervising and evaluating regional support services and educational programs provided by BOCES at the request of the 23 component school districts it serves.
One of two finalists for the position, Cook emerged as the top candidate after both finalists were interviewed by the state’s interim commissioner of education, Betty Rosa.
“It’s been the greatest honor of my professional career to be able to serve this community,” Cook said in a press release. “Any success I’ve had here is a result of the team that I have been blessed to work with. They will more than capably carry Newark on to do great things in the future. I wish my successor all the best, as he or she will be stepping into a wonderful community and will work with a group of dedicated educators that care deeply about every student, every day.”
Cook notified school district staff members of his decision through an email delivered the morning of Oct. 16.
“Working with Matt Cook for seven years, one of the things that I have been most impressed with is his very inclusive leadership style,” said Ed Gnau, the district’s assistant superintendent for business. “In all of our decision making and planning, he has welcomed many viewpoints with the end goal of all of us doing our best to provide the greatest educational program and opportunities for students possible.”
“Matt Cook is a strong, collaborative leader and visionary who tapped into the strengths of others to achieve many shared and important goals for our school district and community,” Newark school board President Russ Harris said. “I am pleased that he was chosen for this position as the new OCM BOCES District Superintendent. I am even more grateful for the considerable strides we made in strengthening our overall educational program and offerings for students in Newark during his tenure.”
“Matt Cook has been a leader in helping to institute many important educational initiatives and curriculum advancements during his seven years in our district for which our students have greatly benefited,” added Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis. “One of the most striking examples is how he has worked to not only advocate for, but significantly integrate technology into our program district-wide to enable our students to keep pace with this ever-changing, largely technologically-driven world.
“Last year, thankfully well in advance of the COVID-19 shutdown, every NCSD student had age-appropriate, 1-to-1 computing devices assigned to them and had been using them, in various ways and degrees in the classroom, so they could then use them at home for instructional purposes when we had to close schools in March. Not every district in the region had this advantage.”
In addition to his work as superintendent, Cook is an instructor and member of the board of the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Leadership Institute; treasurer of the W-FL BOCES Superintendents’ Association Executive Committee; and the Wayne County representative on the New York State Council of School Superintendents’ House of Delegates.
Cook, a member of the Newark Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and a Newark Rotarian, earned his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Rochester earlier this year. Before going to Newark he completed the Superintendent Development Program at SUNY Oswego. He received a certificate in advanced study from the University of Rochester; his master’s degree in social work from Syracuse University; and his bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Geneseo.
He and his wife, Anne, a retired Lyons Elementary School teacher, have three adult children, Halle, Sam and Hannah.
Cook said Dennis Ford, who served as interim superintendent in Victor from July 2019 through March of this year, will become Newark’s interim leader. Ford taught English in Newark from 1974-82, and served in a variety of administrative roles in the district from 1982-89.
Beginning next month the Newark Board of Education will work with Vicky Ramos, the district superintendent of the W-FL BOCES, to initiate the search for Cook’s replacement.