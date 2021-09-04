CANANDAIGUA — Patrick Cooney, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua, was named honoree by New York District of Kiwanis International at the 104th annual New York District Convention in Binghamton.
Cooney, who led the New York district as governor in 2001-02, has been a member of the Canandaigua club since 1986.
“I am thrilled that Pat was the honoree at this year’s 2021 district convention,” club President Lou Loy said. “Pat served as Distinguished President from 1992-93 and was named Kiwanian of the Year in 1994. He has put his heart and soul into helping his community, and we are honored and privileged to have him as a valuable member of our club.”
Cooney, a member of the Canandaigua club in the Finger Lakes Division, served as lieutenant governor in 1996-97. For the past several years, he has chaired the Kiwanis International Governing Documents Committee, which reviews Kiwanis International bylaws and related documents.
Cooney, an attorney, has served as president of the Ontario County Bar Association, vice president of the Boy Scouts of America-Finger Lakes Council, and as a director of both the Canandaigua Salvation Army and Chamber of Commerce. He served as Capital Campaign chair for the restoration and preservation of the historic Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel in Canandaigua, which successfully raised more than $1 million so that its non-denominational chapel could be recognized as an architectural treasure enjoyed by tourists, photographers, and community organizations serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He often has been joined in his Kiwanis work by his wife, Linda, with whom he has five children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
“Pat has been a true helper, mentor and friend to the leaders and members of the New York District during his distinguished 35-year career in Kiwanis,” Loy said. “We are truly proud of him.”