WATERLOO — An ordeal that began near Verona on Tuesday afternoon eventually ended up affecting shoppers at the Waterloo Premium Outlets in Seneca County.
New York State Police say a 22-year-old man was killed in an apartment house in the Oneida County village of Oneida Castle, which is seven miles south of Verona.
Troopers say neighbors in a downstairs apartment on Seneca Avenue (Route 5) in the village heard noises upstairs and saw at least one man running from the house and into a waiting vehicle. They went to check on the neighbor who lives upstairs and found him assaulted and bleeding according to a report in the Utica Observer-Dispatch. He eventually died.
The vehicle, described as a black Ford SUV, took off, heading west on Route 5. Later, New York State Police Capt. Barry Chase out of Troop E Canandaigua, said a trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that matched the description of the one involved in what police were by then calling a homicide. The vehicle was heading east near Geneva Exit 42 of the New York State Thruway. When the driver didn’t pull over, a chase began.
The vehicle exited the Thruway, drove east on Route 96 and then north on Nine Foot Road before crashing into a ditch off Route 318. Troopers said two men got out of the vehicle and ran away. One was caught quickly while the other was still being sought when the Times went to press last evening.
“These individuals are wanted for questioning on a homicide so when we’re looking for somebody like that, they are considered dangerous,” Chase told reporters.
Residents in the area of Route 318, Nine Foot Road and the outlet mall were urged to shelter in place, and some of the stores at the mall closed their doors and asked customers to leave at about 5 p.m.
Seneca County and Ontario County sheriff’s deputies were assisting the state police. Helicopters and police dogs were used in the search, which at one point was focused on the woods and homes near the mall. Chase said last evening the search would continue even into the night.