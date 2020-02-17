WATERLOO – Coreen Lowry has fashioned an impressive list of volunteer and civic activities.
It includes:
• Member, past president and two-time Paul Harris Fellow recipient of the Waterloo Rotary Club.
• Founder of the Rotary Club’s Little Free Libraries program.
• Member and current president of the Waterloo Library and Historical Society.
• Member and vice-president of the Waterloo Board of Education.
• Elected member of the Fayette Town Board.
• Assists with the weekly Trevor’s Gift school backpack food program.
• Chairwoman of the Warm Coat Project for the Seneca County Community Christmas Project Committee.
For that and more, she is being recognized for her activities by the Seneca Falls Women’s Coalition, who have selected her to be Woman of the Year.
A resident of Cherokee Lane in Fayette, Lowry will be honored at a salmon,chicken and steak buffet dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Seneca Falls Country Club on Route 89. The cost is $35 per person and reservations should be made by Friday, March 13, by calling Adrienne Emmo at (315) 521-3461.
Married to Brian Lowry, she was a stay at home mother whose two children, Calista and Chance, are now grown and off on their own.
“Though her children have grown, she continues to have an open door policy to all the kids in her neighborhood. Coreen is indeed worthy of the title of Woman of the Year,” said Emmo, a member of the Women’s Coalition.
People can also support the event by donating items for the silent auction or placing an add in the program. If interested in either, contact Emmo at 117 Bridge St., Seneca Falls, 13148 or sent it to her digitally at apeps@aol,com.