WATERLOO — Are you interested in the environment and concerned about the changing climate?
If so, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County is accepting applications until Sept. 3 for the Cornell Climate Steward Program and its first 12-week training class.
Participants will be given the background, knowledge and skills to address climate changes in their communities through educational outreach and community action projects.
The training sessions will be conducted weekly on Zoom from 6-8 p.m., starting Sept. 9 and continuing every Thursday except for Sept. 16, Nov. 11 and Nov. 25. The class will end Dec 16.
In each of the first 10 sessions, trainees will cover a specific climate change topic with outside readings, videos and group activities designed to develop skills needed to lead and educate their communities in climate science, adaptation and mitigation.
Throughout the course, trainees will design and work toward a community climate action project that they will present and discuss in the final two class sessions.
Find applications at www.senecacountycce.org. For more information, contact Averill Bauder at (315) 539-9251 or bauder@cornell.edu.