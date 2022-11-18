JUNIUS — The synergy between agriculture and economic development was on full display earlier this week when the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County hosted a tour for their colleagues from around the state.
And, a tour highlight was a multi-course meal (see box) by renowned Washington, D.C.-area chef Peter Chang. It featured local produce, meat and the main ingredient that first introduced Chang to the Finger Lakes: Amish-grown Shiitake mushrooms (Times, Nov. 8, 2021).
After touring the Canoga Creek Conservancy in Seneca Falls Tuesday morning to learn about its sustainable farming approach and its all-natural pasture raised specialty products, the group of about 25-30 people headed to the Finger Lakes Tea House and Shiitake Cafe in Junius. There, they learned about Mark and Leo Lin’s ongoing efforts to partner with the Amish community to market their produce and create a growers’ market for Shiitake mushrooms.
For almost two years now, the Lins have been working with Amish farmer Sam Peachey to grow and distribute Shiitake mushrooms; they are also working with Chang and other partners towards bottling a mushroom sauce and processing and distributing ready-to-eat Chinese dishes.
A true entrepreneur
In introducing the Lins, tour organizer Judy Wright, a senior agriculture economic specialist with CCE, said it’s been wonderful to see the evolution of Mark Lin’s Shiitake mushroom vision.
“I learned very quickly Mark never takes no for an answer,” she said. “He’s a true entrepreneur. He never sees problems, only solutions.”
And, Wright sees a future for the mushroom sauce, noting it’s a condiment that can go on anything — even hot dogs.
“Apparently, it’s like ketchup, but better than ketchup,” she laughed.
Before the guests sat down to eat their way through 11 different Chinese specialty dishes, Pete Yu, a partner with the Lins, said the Amish Agriculture company’s mission is to help and collaborate with the local Amish community to grow, process and sell locally based food products and to partner with Peter Chang to promote the consumption of healthy Chinese meals. Yu identified three components key to the project’s success:
1) The quality of local Amish produce.
2) The expertise of Cornell when it comes to agriculture and food processing.
3) Peter Chang’s culinary talents (he currently has 14 restaurants, with the flagship eatery in Bethesda, Md. and the newest one just opening in Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C.).
Yu also singled out Amish farmer Sam Peachey, who accepted the challenge of growing Shiitake mushrooms and has been very successful doing so. In addition to selling to the Lins, farmstand proprietors, and a few supermarkets like Greenstar in Ithaca, Peachey hawks his mushrooms at four farmers markets in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
“Sam is a very important partner and really provides techniques, skills and access to his community,” Yu said.
Peachey is equally grateful for the partnership. He told those gathered that he prefers to be in the background, working on his farm.
“Marketing, that’s really not my cup of tea,” he said.
Peachey has shared his new mushroom log-growing expertise with some Amish and Mennonite counterparts in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Illinois; he said the Illinois grower now supplies mushrooms to St. Louis chefs.
Locally, he said about a half-dozen Amish farmers have expressed interest in learning how to grow mushrooms but have held off for varied reasons. However, Peachey feels once the Lins have their sauce bottling and frozen food operations up and running and have a steady guaranteed need, other farmers will take the mushroom growing plunge.
Later in the tour, participants headed to Peachey’s farm to see his mushroom growing operation up close.
Many who came not only enjoyed the meal but were intrigued by the Amish/Chinese partnership at play here.
Jennifer Kime, who is the Taste NY Market manager at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva, also is a school bus driver for the Romulus Central School District and is familiar with southern Seneca County’s Amish and Mennonite populations.
“To see the two cultures collaborate is kind of neat,” she said.
Kim especially enjoyed the Kung Pao Wagyu Beef dish and said it’s possible the future bottled mushroom sauce might end up on Taste NY shelves. Tourists enjoy local products that have shelf life that they can bring home and enjoy after their visit, she said.
Lachele Coninx-Wiley of Dutchess County agreed. She is the Taste NY Market manager at the Todd Hill rest area on the Taconic Parkway, where some specialty mushrooms and mushroom tinctures from the Hodgkins Harvest company are sold. She said the Seneca County visit gave “ ... good insight to what mushroom products can look like. It’s interesting to see the various ways mushrooms can come to market.”
Sammi Collins, a food-supply-chain specialist with the Oneida County CCE, was going home inspired by the example of two completely different communities coming together to create products that are mutually beneficial. The tour was timely for her.
“We have been looking at how to reach Amish communities because they are prevalent in our area,” she said.