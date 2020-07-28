GENEVA — The City School District will reveal its reopening plan during a virtual parent roundtable set for Thursday, July 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The roundtable, led by Superintendent Patricia Garcia, will feature sections in English and Spanish; the English presentation is at 4 p.m. and the Spanish presentation at 5 p.m.
Questions can be submitted in advance to District Clerk Adrianne Miller, and they also will be accepted via chat during the roundtable.
To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://genevacsd.zoom.us/j/92218946827. The meeting ID is 922 1894 6827
School districts are required to submit reopening plans to the state Education Department by July 31, and many Monroe County Districts already have announced their plans. Many in the Finger Lakes region, like Geneva, are still working on them.
Geneva district spokeswoman Heather Swanson said details of the district’s reopening plan are not likely to come out before the meeting, as officials continue to work on them. Districts have been encouraged to post them on their websites, and many districts have been conducting community surveys to assist them in creating their reopening plans.
One of the main thrusts from the state is that districts will need to be prepared for all educational scenarios — from in-class instruction to remote learning to a hybrid of the two. Most districts are indicating they will be taking a hybrid approach, with students receiving instruction in the classroom through distance learning.
Schools will be required to perform health checks and screenings and recognize signs and symptoms of illness in students and staff and develop plans to maximize social distancing. They are also being asked to develop plans to manage and isolate ill persons until they can be sent home and instruct students and staff in proper hand and respiratory hygiene.
All are required to wear masks, and districts must develop cleaning and disinfecting procedures for the school in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Department of Health guidance.
In-class learning hasn’t occurred since mid-March, when the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Gov. Andrew Cuomo to close schools statewide.
The key to whether area schools can reopen is dependent on the COVID-19 rolling infection rate for two weeks. So far, the area is well below the 14-day, 5% maximum infection rate Cuomo announced as the standard.
This story has been corrected to say that the roundtable is Thursday, July 30.