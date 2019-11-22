ARCADIA — The Terrace at Newark Assisted Living and Memory Care Community is celebrating its 10th anniversary Sunday.
An open house runs from 2 to 4 p.m. and features entertainment, food and drink and giveaways.
The Terrace, at 208 Route 88, just south of the village, is a 70-bed licensed assisted living community owned and operated by the Vitale family.
It provides a range of services that includes chef-prepared meals, housekeeping, laundry and linen service, maintenance service as well as a planned activity program.
Terrace management said that what makes the community “distinctive” is its wellness program.
“Our resident wellness program is managed by a registered nurse, who coordinates with residents’ physicians to monitor and report any changes in a person’s condition,” said Terrace operator Chris Vitale.
He said his family opened Terrace in 2009 because “We identified a need in Wayne County, because we were observing that people were leaving the county to receive services in other places. We wanted to provide an opportunity for people to stay close to their homes while still receiving quality services and amenities.”
The Terrace added new dining room and activity space in 2017. It also added eight more resident apartments. The business has more than 40 employees.
For more information, call (315) 331-5282. You also can go to Terrace at Newark’s website, terraceatnewark.com.