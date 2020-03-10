GENEVA — An article about the inaugural Drink Like a Girl 5K that appeared in Sunday’s edition of the Times contained an error.

The 5K will begin at the corner of Exchange and Seneca streets.

The Times regrets the error.

Readers who spot errors should contact the newsroom at (315) 789-3333, ext. 250, or fltimes@fltimes.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...