A story in Tuesday’s Finger Lakes Times on the City School District revealing its reopening plan during a virtual parent roundtable contained an error.
The roundtable is on Thursday, July 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The roundtable, led by Superintendent Patricia Garcia, will feature sections in English and Spanish; the English presentation is at 4 p.m. and the Spanish presentation at 5 p.m.
To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://genevacsd.zoom.us/j/92218946827. The meeting ID is 922 1894 6827.
The Times regrets the error.
Readers who spot an error of fact in a Times news story should call the newsroom during business hours at (315) 789-3333, Ext. 250.