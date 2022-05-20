ROMULUS — Jails in several Finger Lakes counties welcomed new personnel after 17 people graduated from the recent corrections officer basic academy at the Seneca County sheriff’s office.
In their monthly report, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said recruits from Seneca, Ontario, Wayne, Yates, Cayuga, Schuyler and Tompkins counties completed the nine-week training.
“They are also the first to get the modified crisis intervention team training for corrections officers,” Cleere added.
Luce and Cleere also report the following in April:
April 4 — Sheriff’s investigators wrapped up an impersonation/larceny case, arresting a suspect who allegedly stole money from businesses in Waterloo and Romulus.
April 6 — The narcotics unit arrested a suspect for allegedly selling ecstasy in Waterloo.
April 9 — Deputies responded to a serious personal-injury accident on Route 89 in Ovid.
April 25 — Deputies responded to a residential fire in the town of Waterloo. An electrical issue is believed to be the cause.
April 29 — A rollover accident in Tyre that caused injury resulted in a DWI arrest.
April 29 — A registered sex offender from Romulus was arrested for allegedly not filing his annual verification.
April 29 — A vandalism and larceny arrest was made in Ovid. The suspect is accused of drilling out the lock on a change machine at a local car wash.
April 30 — More than 40 pounds of unwanted drugs were collected at a drug take-back event in Ovid.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,834 calls in April, making 37 arrests. The narcotics unit started 11 new drug cases and made six arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 10 cases. It has recouped more than $53,000 this year.
Deputies responded to eight mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 52. More than $48,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to more than $163,000.
In the civil division, there were 46 summons/complaints/services and 18 income executions. Deputies assisted with two evictions.