WATERLOO — Seneca County is set to receive $6.6 million in federal pandemic recovery funds. Half has already been received and the other half will come in 2022.
A special ad hoc committee has been formed to make recommendations on how to spend that money.
Two corrections officers employed by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office have a suggestion: Give corrections officers an overdue pay hike and hire more jail staff. They also would like to be represented on the ad hoc committee.
Their email is on the agenda under communications at tonight’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Communications are listed by number and marked as “received and filed” or referred to committee, with no discussion.
“Can there be a rep from the unions involved on this committee?” Corrections Officers Brian Driscoll and Susan Warne have asked.
Noting a 2017 decision by the board to give unusual mid-year raises of 6 to 8 percent to certain CSEA workers due to high turnover, they suggested 6 to 8 percent raises for essential workers and first responders.
“We are asking for this because we are eight full-time workers short and our turnover issues have only increased,” they wrote. They said the 3 to 11 p.m. shift has from three to five open shifts a day, causing others to work longer mandated hours, suffer burnout and have impacts on a correction officer’s vacation, personal leave, compensatory time off and related stress.
“This could be the best opportunity to correct some of our staffing deficiencies and attempt to bridge the gap to become competitive with other counties. Seneca County is $2.42 per hour below the average of our surrounding counties’ starting pay,” they said.
They said working long shifts on a daily basis takes a toll and that statistics show that correctional officers have higher rates of divorce, post traumatic stress syndrome, severe depression and suicide.
“This high turnover of officers causes understaffing and forces current officers to work much longer shifts, resulting in the officer’s essential time away from their job to de-stress. There is an understanding when we sign up for this job that mandates are required, however, an officer can only take so much before work stress and family stress collide and results in physical and mental health issues,” they wrote.
“We have no one fighting for us. We have to fight for our department and what we believe,” they said, noting that corrections officers also perform other jobs such as the dive team, boat patrol, drone squad and helping with the inmate garden. They also point out that the corrections department brings significant revenue to the county by boarding prisoners from other counties and for the U. S. Marshall Service.
In other matters, the board will:
• Conduct three public hearings prior to considering motions to proceed.
The first will be on a proposed local law authorizing youth ages 12 and 13 to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow during hunting season with the supervision of an adult licensed hunter. The second hearing will be on whether the board should adopt the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Way Trail Phase II study, and the third will be on the county’s desire to submit an application for Community Development Block Grant money for a countywide housing needs assessment.
• Consider a resolution introducing a new local law that would amend a local law approved earlier this year relating to the county’s Code Enforcement Office duties. The amendment would remove a requirement that proof that a piece of property is not subject to a lien for non-payment of property taxes as a condition of being issued a construction or demolition permit from the county.