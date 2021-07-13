SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society named local resident Madison Cosentino the 2021 recipient of the Ellie McIntyre Memorial Summer Scholarship.
The Mynderse Academy junior has a keen interest in learning about history and sharing her newfound knowledge. She applied for the internship because she felt it was a great opportunity “to experience a real-life museum environment,” and she views it as a potential career path in the museum or a related industry.
“Madison exemplifies the ideals and person the historical society had in mind for the internship,” historical society Executive Director Chris Podzuweit said.
The McIntyre internship was created through the generosity of the McIntyre family in memory of their mother, Ellie, a longtime volunteer and supporter of the historical society. The annual program will run for six weeks during the summer, and the selected Mynderse Academy student will have the opportunity to experience and appreciate local history up close and personal as he or she heads into their senior year.