SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society named local resident Madison Cosentino the 2021 recipient of the Ellie McIntyre Memorial Summer Scholarship.

The Mynderse Academy junior has a keen interest in learning about history and sharing her newfound knowledge. She applied for the internship because she felt it was a great opportunity “to experience a real-life museum environment,” and she views it as a potential career path in the museum or a related industry.

“Madison exemplifies the ideals and person the historical society had in mind for the internship,” historical society Executive Director Chris Podzuweit said.

The McIntyre internship was created through the generosity of the McIntyre family in memory of their mother, Ellie, a longtime volunteer and supporter of the historical society. The annual program will run for six weeks during the summer, and the selected Mynderse Academy student will have the opportunity to experience and appreciate local history up close and personal as he or she heads into their senior year.

Founded in 1896, the Seneca Falls Historical Society is an invaluable resource for local and regional history, life, and culture. Its collections tell the story of Seneca Falls through thousands of rare and unique documents, archival records, artifacts, and irreplaceable treasures. The Seneca Falls Historical Society strives to enhance the understanding of our area’s past and its connection to the present. The museum, archives, and collections are accessible to everyone. Beyond research, they offer many ways for the public to enjoy our collections including engaging programs, thought-provoking exhibitions, publications, interactive events, and workshops.

