Robert Irvine is in Geneva, N.Y., at Cosentino’s Ristorante, where co-owners Bill and Nancy are struggling to save their family restaurant. Their marriage is collapsing under the weight of an unbalanced workload while their inexperienced son, Dom, serves unappetizing food. They need to make real changes and learn to respect one another if Robert is going to save their business.
GENEVA — That’s the sobering assessment of the longtime Italian restaurant on Railroad Place on the Food Network’s website promoting “Restaurant Impossible.” The show features Irvine, the brawny Brit, helping struggling restaurants and their stressed-out owners, usually family, find their way — business-wise and with their personal relationships, which Irvine often discovers is the root of a restaurant’s woes.
It’s part restaurant advice, part Dr. Phil.
Owners Bill and Nancy Cosentino, speaking in their restaurant’s renovated dining room, courtesy of a $10,000 overhaul paid for by the show, said they did not seek a spot on “Restaurant Impossible.” The show came to them.
When the call came in from producers last year before the pandemic, Nancy, a longtime fan of Irvine and the long-running reality show, thought it was a prank.
Turned out it was not.
“The Finger Lakes is beautiful,” said Nancy. “I’m sure they looked at all these restaurants (around the region). They were looking for a certain criteria — a family owned business.”
They found one in Cosentino’s. The restaurant has been in Bill’s family since 1995.
“We were in the running with six other places,” Bill explained.
The producers settled on Cosentino’s, depicted as a restaurant whose struggles are straining a 41-year marriage. It’s the kind of trope “Restaurant Impossible” thrives on.
The crew came in last fall, and when Irvine walked into Cosentino’s, it was for the first time. There were no run-throughs.
“His first impression (of the restaurant) is the day he hit the front door,” said Bill. “Nothing staged.”
Bill and Nancy had seen the show plenty of times and understood what they were getting into — that there would be uncomfortable and even emotional moments for thousands of viewers to see. No one coaxed those responses, they said. However, Bill — depicted in the show as not sharing the heavy load with his overworked wife — thinks the personal dynamic of a couple in crisis was a bit overblown, though he doesn’t deny the strains they were enduring trying to keep the restaurant afloat.
“It was never that bad (the relationship between him and his wife), but it’s better,” he admitted.
Their son, Dom, the head chef, endured one of the most painful on-camera moments. That’s when he presented a number of dishes for Irvine to sample.
“We made them the same way we always do,” said Dom.
As expected, Irvine didn’t like them. It was hard to watch, and his criticism hurt, Dom said.
“It felt like they (the producers) wanted us to snap,” he said.
But they didn’t. Instead, they took Irvine’s advice to heart. Among the changes suggested by Irvine: adding a bit of honey to the house red sauce to cut acidity and adding some new dishes suggested by Irvine — all of which are highlighted on the menu, trimmed from five pages with a dizzying 66 items to one that covers just the front and back.
“It (the menu) was overwhelming to them (customers),” said Nancy.
Those Irvine-inspired dishes include Sicilian salad, fried calamari, chicken piccata-style and fried haddock with a Milanese twist.
And while the three defend the red sauce Irvine tasted, they’ve stayed with the shot of honey he suggested — Nancy said it really doesn’t add sweetness — and are still tweaking it to make it even better.
Nancy said she was stunned when Irving brought in celebrity chef Cliff Crooks to provide tutelage for Dom, who had no formal training. Dom said he soaked up the advice from both Crooks and Irvine.
“It made me more confident,” he said. “I picked up a lot of information from them. They were very knowledgeable.”
The dining room transformation took place in two days. Sunday night was the reveal, when the restaurant reopened following renovations and the menu changes, and it happened just the way viewers saw it, Bill and Nancy said. They had no idea what Irvine’s team had done to the outdated dining room, which prior to the renovations featured outdated lighting and a tired carpet, among other issues.
The room was blocked off, and the windows were covered with paper.
That stunned look by Bill, Nancy and Dom when the dining room doors were opened by Irvine was real, they said.
As for the restaurant’s fortunes, things are heading in the right direction, they said. Business shot up by about 30 percent after last fall’s remodel and menu changes and is up another 20 to 25 percent since the show aired in April.
They’re also seeing new customers — some coming from Rochester, Syracuse, Ithaca and even Pennsylvania. They credit the Food Network show.
“Most people want to come in and try the stuff that he put out,” said Bill.
The only thing holding them back, Bill said, is a lack of labor, something employers in nearly all businesses are experiencing during the pandemic, but maybe more so in restaurants, which were forced to operate with limited capacity since being allowed to reopen to dining last June.
Because of staffing shortages, Cosentino’s can only stay open five days a week, they said.
As for the episode, Bill and Nancy said they have yet to watch the show from start to finish.
But they don’t regret the experience.
“It was stressful, it was eye-opening and we learned a lot from it,” Nancy said.
They enjoyed meeting and working with Irvine.
“He is a good person,” said Nancy. “He wants people to succeed.”
Added Bill: “It wasn’t just an act. He was sincere.”