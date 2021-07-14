FAYETTE — For every $1 in aid provided to Keystone Mills LLC by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency, the region and state would receive $44 in benefits.
That’s the conclusion of a cost-benefit analysis done by the Center for Governmental Research.
The IDA conducted a virtual public hearing Monday afternoon on its plan to provide the organic livestock grain and feed producer with a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and exemptions from paying sales tax and the mortgage recording tax. Keystone Mills wants to expand its business at 1775 Route 336.
Romulus Central School District Superintendent Marty Rotz and Business Manager Ed Ninestine signed up to speak at the hearing. Rotz asked about the PILOT and the location of the expansion. Ninestine did not comment.
The IDA Board of Directors is likely to vote on the package at its Aug. 5 meeting.
Part of Keystone Mills’ expansion plan is the purchase of land for the construction of additional facilities. The project has a price tag of $19.4 million, including $11.1 million in new equipment and $300,000 to acquire land. Its application to the IDA indicates the company plans to use $15.4 million in bank financing and $4 million of its own equity.
Keystone Mills is seeking a 10-year PILOT. The overall savings the company would realize through the incentive package exceeds $1.6 million.
Company officials say the project will allow them to retain 46 full-time and six part-time jobs, and add six more full-time jobs.
Benefits to the region are estimated at $66.8 million and benefits to the state at $4.4 million.
The business is owned by Merlin and Dolores Kurtz. It produces feed and grain for the dairy, beef, poultry, swine, sheep, goat and horse populations throughout the Northeast.