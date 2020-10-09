GENEVA — City Council voted Wednesday to approve a police body camera task force policy and the by-laws of a new city police budget review board.
The body camera resolution was approved by an 8-1 vote; Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer cast the only no vote. The police budget by-laws were approved 7-2, with Pealer and Councilor-at-Large Frank Gaglianese voting no.
Both resolutions were presented by Councilor-at-Large Anthony Noone and both were amended to include the wording “appointment of members — initial vacancies as well as subsequent vacancies shall be publicly advertised.”
The budget review board by-laws were further amended by adding the words “responsibilities — The Police Chief will provide a formal response back to the board at a Council meeting.”
The task force on body cameras will consist of five community members and be advisory only, serving at Council discretion. Serving as non-voting members will be two Council liaisons, the police chief or a Police Department representative, the city manager or city comptroller. Appointments will be made by Council, with recommendations from the Community Compact and Council. The policy lists member qualifications. The task force will meet at least monthly and no public comment will be allowed at meetings, although written comments will be considered.
Regarding the police budget review board approved by Council July 1, the by-laws detail its purpose, responsibilities, sets up a five-person board, determines city staff that will be non-voting members, appointments by Council, sets out membership requirements and states that it will meet as needed.
In other action Wednesday, Council:
• CITY BUDGET: Received comments from three people at a public hearing on the proposed 2021 city budget. Jessica Farrell said she understands the need for cuts but suggested that redirecting funds could allow for more efficiency. She suggested more be allocated for social services as a way to deal with drug abuse and domestic violence upfront, rather than using money to react to problems after they occur.
“Think of your legacy. This is your chance to show Geneva is a place to run a business and has a proactive city government,” she said.
Michael Pinco said a proposed Police Accountability Board should not be established or funded, suggesting it would be anti-police.
Jay Frere opposed including money in the budget for a city marina on Seneca Lake, saying he’d rather see money spent on a public swimming beach.
• PAB COMMENTS: Heard from 25 people who spoke during public comment, both on camera and by having written statements read by City Clerk Lori Guinan. Most spoke either for or against the PAB. Sixteen voiced support for a PAB, while nine were opposed.
Speaking in favor were Karen Patricio, Thomas Lloyd-Jones, Amara Dunn, Jessica Farrell, Heather May, Jim Meaney, Amaris Elliott-Engel, Charles King, Penny Hankin, Ricky Price, Andrew Spink, Sidney Moore, Jeff Henderson, Kellin Stanfield, James McCorkle and Michael Salotto.
Opposed were Daniel Hennessy, Mary Passalacqua, Laura Passalacqua, Stephanie Grenier, Donna and Tom Holtby, Kathy and Wes Kubacki, Mary Anne Calabrese and Sharon Dutcher.
• TAX CAP: Voted to schedule a public hearing Oct. 21 on a local law to allow the city to override the state property tax cap in the 2021 city budget. If Council decides to actually consider exceeding the tax cap, at least six votes would be required. It is not yet known if the tax cap will be exceeded.
• ZONING CODE: Heard 1st Ward Councilor Tom Burrall introduce a draft new zoning code that will be subject to a discussion by Council Oct. 26 and a public hearing in December.