GENEVA — A City Council candidate has come under fire for his membership in two organizations whose credentials are being questioned.
And while Ben Vasquez, who is running on the Republican line for one of two at-large city council seats, acknowledges issues people are having with the two organizations — Global Goodwill Ambassadors and the Institute for Middle East Peace and Progress — he insists the announcement of his involvement in the groups to the Finger Lakes Times was not done to give his candidacy a boost.
“I’m a man of integrity,” he said in a conference call Monday with the Finger Lakes Times after the Times began looking into allegations that information he provided for a story published Wednesday contained possibly misleading claims of what the two organizations do — or are not doing.
“I’m passionate about what I do,” he said. “I was not doing this for political gain.”
Last week’s story noted that Vasquez had been named a Global Goodwill Ambassador and was being tapped to help develop strategies to battle the global drug addiction and mental health crises, including teen suicide.
“I was nominated and appointed a Global Goodwill Ambassador through my advocacy and work in mental health awareness and suicide prevention as well as my part in founding the Institute for Middle East Peace and Progress,” Vasquez said in the story.
The organization, centered on LinkedIn — a business- and jobs-related social media site — said Goodwill Ambassadors are appointed to international committees to address issues that affect society on a local, national and global scale. Vasquez said he was named to the International Teen Suicide Prevention and International Addiction/Mental Health committees. He said his concern for suicide prevention comes from the loss of a sister to suicide.
However, there are suggestions that the Global Goodwill Ambassadors organization, or GGA, is open to just about anyone — as long as the person can demonstrate he or she has done some type of humanitarian work.
In emailed responses to questions from the Finger Lakes Times, GGA founder Richard DiPilla detailed the nomination process, which includes three years of volunteer humanitarian, charitable and advocacy work that must be listed on the nominee’s required LinkedIn profile. It states that it takes 10 to 14 days to do background checks on those who are nominated.
Vasquez said that he wrote on his application about his work with the institute and “what we’re setting up over there in the Middle East and also my advocacy for mental health.”
DiPilla said that “anyone who fits the criteria can be considered. We currently have 15,000 GGAs in 213 nations and territories. Individual country chair(s) and directors have the final say after they interview applicants.”
As to whether the organization is just a resume-padding scheme, DiPilla denies the suggestion. “We have dozens of international cause groups and initiatives,” he said.
And as for the claim that GGA “is closely affiliated with the United Nations, African Union, European Union, Rotary International and the International Olympic Committee,” DePilla would only reply that “all the information is available on our website.” However, there is no mention that the Times could find of affiliations with any of those groups, either on their website or LinkedIn page.
Here is what GGA says in its overview on LinkedIn:
“We don’t make you a Global Goodwill Ambassador — we recognize that you are one.”
The group said GGA is “a simple volunteer initiative. We never ask our ambassadors for anything. They are already doing great work,” and that their “mission is to spread goodwill by highlighting good humanitarian work with no bias.”
Vasquez said he was nominated for the distinction by friend Said Bilani, a member of GGA and a co-founder with Vasquez of the Institute for Middle East Peace and Progress.
“Only Global Goodwill Ambassadors can nominate someone,” said Vasquez, but he insisted, “They don’t approve or appoint everyone.”
Vasquez said he hopes, as part of his GGA membership, to create a forum on mental health, addiction and suicide. “In my opinion, there is not nearly enough conversation and action being done to address suicide and addiction,” he said.
As for the Institute for Middle East Peace and Progress, Vasquez admits many mistakes have been made.
For one, the organization had claimed to have an affiliation with Georgetown University. Georgetown spokeswoman Meghan Dubyak said last week that the institute “is not affiliated with Georgetown University.”
Vasquez explained that there was a club on the Georgetown campus that he was not a part of but that Said was, and that was the source of that affiliation claim. The Georgetown reference has since been taken down from the organization’s website, which Vasquez says went "live" before it should have.
Additionally, Vasquez said he had no part in the website issues that included information that the institute was a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and able to accept donations. He said that was on the website in error from a web page template and that the institute has applied for the designation from the Internal Revenue Service but has not yet been approved. Additionally, the website biographies of the founders featured templated generic text. That has since been updated to say “information coming soon.”
He said he was aware of some of the issues about a month ago but had not followed up to make corrections.
“I did drop the ball on that,” said Vasquez, who is a Waterloo police officer on leave from his job because of workplace injury that has resulted in some serious medical complications. “I expressed my concerns ... but did not follow up. I take responsibility for that.”
Additionally, he said his wife has suffered from a difficult pregnancy. She gave birth over the weekend.
As for the institute’s initiatives, Vasquez said it is planning to teach job-seeking skills to Lebanese high school juniors and seniors in January. The next phase, he said, will be to bring Lebanese students to the United States to attend college.
Vasquez admits he could have handled things regarding the two organizations better.
“I truly get where everyone’s coming from,” said Vasquez, who has been criticized by, among others, a professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in a Facebook post, for the questionable claims of the groups. “It was bad timing, and I guess I should have waited to bring this to your attention until after the election. So, my apologies for that.”