GENEVA — After listening for a second straight month to residents urging Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. be chastised for his social media postings about the LGBTQ+ community, City Council did just that, voting 6-2 Wednesday night to censure the Ward 2 representative.
Pealer and Mayor Steve Valentino voted against the resolution. At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III was absent.
In a meeting at Jordan Hall on the Cornell AgriTech campus, most audience members once again urged Council to take action against Pealer for his numerous Tweets that members of the city’s LGBTQ+ community and its supporters allege are discriminatory.
One of his biggest Council critics, Ward 5 representative Laura Salamendra, said Pealer needed to be reprimanded.
“He hasn’t learned a lesson, and he’s still writing things on the internet that are transphobic and homophobic,” she claimed.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera, who offered the censure resolution, said it’s important in a democracy that we “stand up for all our citizens.”
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, the Democratic mayoral candidate, said the anti-LGBTQ+ speech that has emerged in the nation comes at a time when those in that community were starting to feel “cautiously comfortable.”
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone said it’s important that those in the LGBTQ+ community “be accepted and comfortable.” However, he alleged that some of the vocal opposition to Pealer’s comments is being used for political gain and those “looking for fights.”
Largely breaking his silence since the posts surfaced months ago, Pealer looked to defend himself, explaining that the pain relayed by members of the LBGTQ+ community Wednesday night and last month are the “same stories of my gay friends.” He said his concern was pedophilia, pointing to a gay couple charged with 17 counts.
“That’s where it came from,” he insisted. “That’s what it was about. And any narrative that’s about me associating any of this with the entire community, singular or group, is made up by my political foes. This a political attack. It’s always been a political attack.”
He thanked his family for supporting him through the numerous attacks.
“They know the truth, and the truth matters — and ultimatums don’t speak to tolerance,” he said.
He suggested a Marxist bent to the effort to vilify him.
“That’s the premise,” he said of the sex abuse charges he pointed out. “Everything else is constructed.”
“So that’s not an apology, right?” Camera asked.
Valentino said he could not support the censure because it did not go through what he believed are the proper channels. Valentino said the process should have begun with the ethics board, where Pealer would have been given the opportunity to present his case.
Valentino said he found it ironic that Camera, whom the mayor claimed has been cited by the Board of Ethics more than any other councilor, was offering the resolution to censure Pealer.
Salamendra, and later Camera, took umbrage with comparing other ethics violations with Pealer’s tweets.
In public comments, residents once again urged a censure for the Ward 2 councilor. Among them: Jess Farrell, who said Pealer’s comments violate the city’s Code of Ethics that include “giving all people fair and equal treatment.”
Others, such as Barney Goldstein, put it succinctly.
“It’s simply the right thing to do,” he said.
“Censure is more than warranted. It is ethically required,” said James McCorkle, who went on to demand Pealer’s resignation.
Pealer did have one resident defend him. Mary Anne Calabrese, a member of the city’s Republican Committee, read a statement by former city councilor Tony DiCostanzo. He said all Pealer was doing “was pointing out the hypocrisy of a sign posted in the lawn of convicted child molesters. It was on the national news in several places.” Immediately, DiCostanzo said, it’s assumed Pealer is anti-LGBTQ+.
“We all pick and choose when we show our indignation,” DiCostanzo said, noting other councilors have come under criticism for their actions and words. “Maybe that time could be used on actual city business.”
Salamendra said the Finger Lakes Justice Partnership and other groups offended by Pealer’s comments attempted to engage with Pealer via a letter sent to the full Council, but “he refused.”