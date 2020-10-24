GENEVA — At some point, City Council will produce a proposed local law to create a Police Accountability Board.
Getting to that point is a painstaking process. The nine city councilors, City Manager Sage Gerling and City Attorney Emil Bove are poring over words and sentences in the proposed legislation and considering amendments and modifications. Council also has access to recommendations on the local law from the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher law firm and Council 82 of the Police Benevolent Association.
The process continued Thursday night, and another session will be scheduled.
Thursday’s session saw Council examine a section dealing with the initiation of complaints about police conduct. The discussion centered on the issue of anonymous complaints made by a citizen. Specifically, the debate was over whether someone asking for complete anonymity should be granted that request, or if some verification of what is alleged is true according to that person’s best knowledge.
“Do we need to ask the complainant to testify in some way that the information they provide is truthful, with an oath of some kind?” asked Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera.
Bove said if the complainant signs such an oath, the person’s name can be redacted and kept anonymous. Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra strongly insisted on anonymity to those requesting it, saying to deny that could be a deterrent to making a complaint for something he or she witnessed.
The discussion went back and forth until Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall proposed an amendment stating that complaints will be accepted and an investigation by the PAB initiated “once a PAB member confirms receipt of a complaint or it is signed and submitted by the complainant.” That was approved by a 6-3 vote; Salamendra, Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer and Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett were opposed.
Language on a statute of limitations for filing a complaint after an incident occurs will be worked out and brought back to the group after Bove consults with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
Next, Council addressed the section on the procedure for investigating complaints. Council discussed requiring a decision within 30-90 days; a motion to set a 90-day limit was defeated, 6-3. Opponents said the local law provides that the police chief can ask for an extension of the 30-day deadline called for in the section.
That was followed by a motion to set a 60-day limit for a decision. That was defeated, 5-4. A motion for a 45-day limit was approved by a 7-2 vote, with Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan and Salamendra opposed.
Mayor Steve Valentino then directed Council to a section on the imposition of discipline following a PAB determination that a police officer acted improperly, as alleged in a complaint.
Debate over the wording of that section focused on whether the police chief, in imposing discipline on an officer, can act to dismiss an officer before the PAB recommendation is received if he feels it is warranted after law, the department’s general orders, and extenuating circumstances support the action. Adding that wording was approved, 5-4. At-Large Councilors Anthony Noone and Frank Gaglianese, along with Pealer and Valentino were opposed.
Mirroring Council’s split votes over the wording in the local law, a motion to adjourn Thursday’s session was approved by a 6-3 vote.