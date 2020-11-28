GENEVA — Weeks of spirited City Council debate about wording of a local law creating a Police Accountability Board may end Monday.
Council will meet in special session at 6 p.m. to address the wording of unresolved topics to insert into the proposed local law before it gets a final legal review and goes to a public hearing. Monday’s meeting is virtual. Watch it on the city’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/cityofgenevany.
All 18 sections of the 14-page draft have been reviewed and, in many cases, amended. The legislation was prepared with input from the consulting law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of New York City, Council 82 of the Police Benevolent Association, and City Attorney Emil Bove.
Councilors have spent many hours debating wording in various sections of the local law dealing with the PAB’s duties in regard such things as use of force; how police body cameras should be used in investigating civilian complaints against police; whether police should be represented on the nine-member PAB; and other key issues.
Several matters related to the PAB have resulted in 5-4 votes, reflecting a split in philosophy about how much power to give the city’s first PAB, a panel that would address complaints of police misconduct filed by citizens. The PAB would not determine sanctions for an officer found to have acted improperly, but can make recommendations to the police chief. The chief would have the final say.
Mayor Steve Valentino, who has been leading the discussions, said Friday that whether the amendments can be finalized Monday “is a wild card.’’
“We’ve taken advice from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Council 82 and others to come up with a document,” Valentino explained. “Council has made changes and changed things they previously agreed to keep. It’s difficult to say if we can complete our work Monday.
“I’m concerned some want to create a perfect document instead of a working document that we can get before the public and, depending on what the public says, we can go back and modify it more,” he added.
Valentino acknowledged Council has differing philosophies on what a PAB should be.
“I’m concerned about this Council changing votes,” he said. “It’s frustrating when there are no new facts to support changes, just emotion.”
Valentino maintains the Geneva Police Reform and Reinvention Collective should have done its work first, before the city moved forward with policies and procedural changes, including a PAB.
He said if Council can agree to complete its review Monday, the amended local law could go to a public hearing in January.