GENEVA — The first hour of Wednesday’s City Council meeting saw speakers support and oppose Council’s recent vote to eliminate two probationary police officers from the 2021 budget.
Before the speakers were heard, 1st Ward Councilor Tom Burrall made a motion to amend the agenda to add a motion to find other ways to make $160,000 in cuts from the Police Department budget, other than the staffing cuts. The motion passed 7-2.
By press time, the fate of that motion was not known as councilors were discussing it.
During public comment, Mary Passalacqua submitted comments by letter, read by City Clerk Lori Guinan. She opposed the police cuts and urged Council to reconsider. She said the cuts would lessen public safety, cause more overtime costs that would offset any savings and said cuts should be made in other areas other than public safety and emergency services.
Sharon Dutcher agreed, saying the police reform effort is to improve police-community relations, not make cuts to positions that would make it more difficult for remaining offices to respond to increasing calls.
“These services are essential, not optional,” she said.
Kay Lamson also spoke in opposition to the cuts, calling the them “a huge mistake.”
Others supported the Council decision on the police cuts, praising the five councilors who voted in favor of the cuts for being willing to make a tough, but necessary decision, and urging them to not back down.
Heather May said a look at other cities of similar size to Geneva indicates most have fewer officers, saying no data has been produced to support the need for the two officers.
“I hope you stand up to the police union,” she said.
Another speaker said she was “distressed” to hear the Burrall motion that the cuts may be reconsidered. She said she felt they are reasonable, though difficult, to get the city through tough financial times.
“Don’t listen to scare tactics. The Police Department can adjust to these cuts. Changes in policing policies is needed. You should right-size the department,” she said.
Joining in supporting the police cuts and urging Council not to reconsider were speakers Ricky Price, Hannah Dickinson, Stephanie Ahrens, Kirin Maaker and James McCorkle.