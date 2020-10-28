GENEVA — After making a $25,000 cut and rejecting a handful of additional cuts at a lengthy budget workshop Monday, City Council will debate and vote tonight on adoption of 2021 general, water and sewer fund budgets.
Councilors approved more than $274,000 in cuts last week and met Monday to see if there was support for more.
Sixth Ward Councilor John Pruett made a motion to cut $25,000 from the $150,000 allotted for outside legal fees; it was seconded by Third Ward Councilor Jan Regan
During discussion, those supporting the cut said if a need arose for more money for outside legal counsel, it could come from the fund balance, despite Mayor Steve Valentino’s warning that a healthy fund balance is needed. Valentino warned against a “tendency to not listen to city professional staff and for Council micromanaging” the budget.
“I do respect the staff, but assessments are up substantially, and we should look to lower the tax rate to ease that burden,” Pruett said.
He said keeping the tax rate the same will cause tax bills to go up because of the assessment jump.
“I agree we need to find a way to pay back the fund balance, but an economic downturn is coming and we need to offset the assessment increase,” Pruett said.
Council voted 6-3 to endorse the cut. Opposed were Valentino, Anthony Noone and Frank Gaglianese.
Regan proposed cutting $22,000 from the $44,000 budgeted for Fire Department equipment for volunteer firefighters. That prompted a lengthy discussion on city support for paid and volunteer firefighters equipment. Regan’s motion was defeated 6-3, with Regan, Ken Camera and Laura Salamendra voting in favor.
Pruett then brought up the idea of delaying the hiring of a building inspector to fill a vacancy from January to July, saving half of the $68,897 budgeted. That also prompted considerable debate, which included Fire Chief Mike Combs.
“Over 50 percent of our housing is rental. This position is needed to help assure safe housing. Do what’s right,” Gaglianese said. The motion to delay filling the position was defeated, 9-0.
Regan said since she voted with the majority last week to cut $10,000 from the food voucher program for Geneva Foundry neighborhood residents to compensate for loss of their gardens during remediation of properties for lead and arsenic, she wanted to restore the cut. She made a motion to restore the $10,000. It was approved, 7-2, with Camera and Bill Pealer opposed.
Noone made a motion to restore $2,500 for the Colony Caregivers feral cat program. It was approved, 5-4.
Gaglianese tried to move to restore $2,000 for Police Department firearms training but was told that because he was not on the prevailing side on last week’s vote he could not bring it up.
City Manager Sage Gerling then gave Council a list of $129,697 in cuts to the water budget and $160,000 in cuts to the sewer budget that would keep water and sewer rates the same as this year. Valentino made a motion to approve the cuts, but in discussion, there was some sentiment to adjust water and sewer rates for those with five-eighths and three-fourths inch meters to not get a rate increase, while large commercial users would pay more.
That debate will resume tonight after a motion to table Valentino’s motion was approved, 5-4.
Again meeting by video conference tonight, Council will discuss the budgets and then consider motions to adopt final budgets, including the worker’s compensation budget, along with a general fund tax levy.
Council also will vote on a local law that would allow the city to override the state’s property tax cap for 2021. The proposed budget would exceed the cap and at least six votes from the nine-member Council are needed to exceed the tax cap.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the City of Geneva’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/cityofgenevany