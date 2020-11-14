GENEVA — The question of how much access to police body camera footage should be given to members of a proposed city Police Accountability Board remains a major unresolved issue for City Council.
Council members spent several hours Thursday night going over the wording of a proposed local law that would create the city’s first-ever PAB, setting forth its duties, procedures and responsibilities.
The body camera section, along with other wording not yet finalized, will be discussed at a 6 p.m. Nov. 19 during a virtual Council meeting. Once the wording of the local law is finalized, it will be subject to a public hearing prior to Council voting on its adoption.
Working from a draft local law, Council considered written comments on various sections from the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher law firm, Council 82 of the union representing city police officers, City Attorney Emil Bove, and Police Chief Mike Passalacqua. Bove was present for the virtual session to offer guidance.
Council took these actions:
• PAB DETERMINATIONS — Voted 9-0 to allow the PAB any one of nine determinations after reviewing a case, one more than the Police Department suggested. The PAB has five days after making a determination to notify the police department for possible discipline.
• AFTER A PAB DECISION IS MADE — Without debate, Council voted 9-0 to follow Civil Service Law and collective bargaining agreement requirements.
• SUSPENSION OF PROCEEDINGS — Council agreed to insert wording that allows an investigation by the PAB to continue after being suspended if the district attorney or state attorney general decides to go forward with a criminal investigation. If a crime is found to have occurred, the Police Department and PAB can resume their investigation and make recommendations regarding discipline.
• REVIEW OF PD POLICIES & PROCEDURES — This prompted considerable discussion. Ward 3 Councilor Ken Camera said such review is “a lot to put on a volunteer board.” Camera said the wording now requires the PAB to do an annual review of police policies and procedures, at a minimum, suggesting that would take away from the board dealing with complaints.
“It seems onerous and may chase away those wanting to serve, but might not want to get involved in such a complex task,” he said.
Councilor Laura Salamendra wanted to keep it in for now, with the option of changing it later. A motion by Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett changed the wording from “shall” to “may” do an annual policy review. That was approved.
• BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE — Another lengthy debate dealt with PAB access to police body camera footage. The current wording is to allow “unrestricted” access, given confidentiality and privacy laws are met, to see if patterns of behavior can be detected. Others felt the footage should be available only for use in investigating a complaint. Bove said the wording is in conflict with police department policy, noting that police concerns would be “justified.”
There was also debate about the amount of time a department staff person would have to spend if access was unrestricted or close to it, rather than tied to a specific case.
After more back and forth, Council decided to continue that discussion later.
Meanwhile, the following sections of the PAB were adopted as written: public reporting; legal representation; retaliation; severability; and effective date.
“We have set aside three sections to discuss at our next meeting,” Mayor Steve Valentino said. “Even if we finish this review, the local law can still be changed before we vote on it.”