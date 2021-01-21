WATERLOO — The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters has submitted a list of 36 questions to Trelina Solar Energy Center officials about the project it has proposed for the west side of the town of Waterloo.
The questions fall under 15 subject areas, with a series of additional, specific questions included. The group’s team leader, Jim Mason, asked that responses be submitted within 30 days of Jan. 14.
Here is what the Council of Carpenters asked:
• What are the local labor requirements for the project?
• Do you anticipate that the New York prevailing wage law will apply to this project?
• Will the project be funded, in part or in whole, by any public subsidies or financial incentives such as U.S. Department of Agriculture (Rural Energy for America Program) grant money or (Industrial Development Agency) tax incentives?
• Will local suppliers be used for construction of this project?
• Will local vendors be used for the construction of this project?
• Will there be women-owned, minority-owned, or veteran-owned business enterprises participation goals on the project?
• What efforts will you take to promote the employment of women, minorities, local residents, and veterans on the project?
• How will you ensure that individuals who perform work on the construction of this project are properly trained?
• Has there been a feasibility study conducted for a project labor agreement?
• Have you met with any organizations that represent men and women skilled in a construction trade, regarding this project?
• Will you meet with organizations that represent men and women skilled in a construction trade in the future?
• Will maintenance be required once the project is completed?
• Is this project part of a purchase power agreement?
• What policies or procedures are in place to ensure that all state and federal labor employment laws are adhered to, throughout the construction of this project?
There also were questions about the last two Article 10 construction projects substantially completed by the company in the state of New York and whether local labor was used.
A public comment session on the project is scheduled for Feb. 16.
The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters says it represents about 10,000 construction workers statewide, including some in Seneca County.