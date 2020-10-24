GENEVA — Following an exhaustive, four-hour budget work session Wednesday night, City Council approved $274,491 in reductions to the tentative budget proposed by City Manager Sage Gerling.
Many of the reductions were made by a bare majority of five votes.
The end result after the session is a tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value of $16.59, a decrease of 3.4 percent over the 2020 tax rate of $17.17.
The work session began with knowledge that property assessments went up 12.6 percent, causing Council to try to reduce the tax rate for next year. After the last budget workshop, Council asked Gerling to come back with more possible cuts.
She came up with a list of 24 cuts for Council to consider, noting that she wasn’t recommending any of them from an operational perspective.
Her first proposal was to cut $20,000 from the economic development budget, much of that toward promoting the Cornell Ag Tech Park development. After discussion, Council voted to endorse the cut. Gerling went down the list, suggesting a $5,000 cut in grant writing, a $2,000 cut in neighborhood revitalization funding, $5,500 from vacant property software, $22,500 for seasonal workers in the buildings and grounds department, $45,000 for tree trimming and planting and $13,950 from public access television services.
Other proposed cuts included $5,000 in overtime for non-essential workers, $13,791 from Essential Kitchen expenses, $5,000 from the Farmer’s Market, $3,000 from rent paid local schools to host recreation programs, a $1,500 reduction in reduction in non-essential training and $5,000 toward replacing overhead doors at the DPW garage, eliminating $8,000 for buildings and grounds vehicle and equipment repairs, cutting $3,550 from marketing and communications, $4,000 from office supplies in various departments, $8,700 from the Foundry neighborhood food voucher program,
Also, $2,500 from the Geneva 2030 Strive Together youth program, $8,500 from miscellaneous items in the fire department and city manager’s budgets and $2,000 for police firearms training.
Five possible cuts were voted down by Council. They included $5,000 from the grant writing budget, $2,500 from the Human Rights Commission budget, $68,893 to fill a vacant building inspector position, $2,500 from fire training and $48,815 in personnel cuts in all departments.
When Council managed only four votes to keep the Farmer’s Market Foundry voucher program, 5th Ward Councilor Laura Salamendra voiced concern.
“This is very upsetting. People rely on that for food,” she said.
Gerling said $95,00 in anticipated revenue from the sale of city property could be shifted into the 2021 budget as a revenue. Council agreed.
Another budget workshop will be 6 p.m. Monday.
Gerling said a list of reductions has been given to Council to avoid an increase in water and sewer rates. They will be discussed Monday.