GENEVA — A divided City Council voted 5-3 Wednesday to reject motions creating a new policing committee and moving ahead with eliminating Council’s two at-large positions.
The voting breakdown was identical in both cases.
Bill Pealer Jr.-Ward 2, John Salone-6, Anthony Noone-At Large, Frank Gaglianese III-At Large and Mayor Steve Valentino voted against both measures. Jan Regan-3, Ken Camera-4, and Laura Salamendra-5 favored both.
Tom Burrall-1 was absent.
The policing committee resolution, which Regan introduced, was addressed first.
In her agenda briefing on the motion, Regan said there is a “continuing desire for police accountability expressed by Geneva citizens and Council following the Council’s vote not to appeal Judge Craig Doran’s decision to strike the city’s year-old Police Review Board.” She said the alternative is to keep talking about accountability, but not making any changes to police operations.
In a written memo, City Attorney Emil Bove said portions of the proposed resolution violate the city charter, the Taylor Law, and the collective bargaining agreement between the city and police union. Regan said she made changes to address legal concerns.
“This is different than the Police Review Board. It’s a compromise,” Regan explained. “The city attorney’s remarks on the motion were based on an earlier draft, and I wanted time to review it and make changes.
“I would like to model this after what happened in Congress regarding the recent gun law passed as a compromise. This is a true compromise on policing and is better than nothing. I gave a copy to (Geneva Police) Chief (Mike) Passalacqua, but he didn’t have enough time to review it or endorse it.”
She said the committee would only review complaints about police behavior that already have been decided, noting that police disciplinary records can now be disclosed publicly.
“This won’t interfere with the chief’s rights regarding disciplining officers,” Regan said.
She said the city charter allows this type of review and investigation. The committee would be made up of 14 members, including the police chief or a designee, former members of the Police Review Board, former members of the Police Reform and Reinvention Collective, 1-3 Council members, and other city residents expressing interest in policing policies, the complaint process, and disciplinary actions.
“The system needs changing,” Regan said. “The committee would make suggestions for policy changes after reviewing decisions.
“This is a modest proposal, a better opportunity for police and the public to understand each other. It is no threat to the Geneva Police Department.”
Camera supported the motion, calling it a “softer” approach to police accountability.
With no other comments, the motion was defeated.
That was followed by the introduction of Salamendra’s motion to schedule a public hearing for Aug. 3 on a proposed local law to amend the city charter. Her proposal would have initiated the possibility of eliminating the two elected, at-large Council seats going forward, plus stagger terms for the mayor and six ward councilors.
Any change in the city charter must be approved by city voters in a referendum.
“I think this is a more responsive Council. It allows the public to weigh in on whether they want at-large councilors,” Salamendra said. “Having direct representation from the six wards is better. This would allow the public to decide what they want Council to look like.
“I would ask you to look at what this resolution says and not who is putting it forward,” Regan said. “The history of the at-large councilors is that few come from Wards 5 or 6 and most come from Wards 1-4, giving those people a more powerful voice. People in Wards 5 and 6 need support. This motion allows us to study it and only sets a public hearing.”
Camera said he’d like more data on whether there is a trend in city governments to move away from at-large positions.
With no more comment, Council voted 5-3 against the motion.
During public comment, Ed George, Mary Ann Passalacqua, Brenda Cardinale, and Peter Gillotte criticized the disruptive and oft-chaotic behavior at recent Council meetings. Without mentioning her by name, each cited actions by Salamendra as contributing to the dysfunction.
“She has called the mayor a creep, personally attacked councilors Pealer and Noone, showing disregard for Roberts’s Rules of Order, leaving before a vote, and calling the Police Department violent and racist, denigrating all they do,” said George, a lifelong resident and former city employee who retired as city comptroller.
“Council meetings have turned into a crap show. It’s embarrassing,” Gillotte said. “You don’t work together and we’re tired of it. It has to stop.
“I think there’ll be some surprises at the next election.”
Salamendra said she was elected by Ward 5 residents to speak out on issues of concern to them and she will continue to do that.