GENEVA — City Council approved three modifications Monday to the proposed local law creating a board to investigate civilian complaints against the Geneva Police Department.
One was to change the name of the nine-member body itself — from a Police Accountability Board to a Police Review Board. That was approved by a 6-3 vote.
Council also voted to not allow any current or former member of any law enforcement agency, or their immediate family members, to be appointed to the PRB. The vote was 5-4.
And Council voted to clarify the section dealing with retaliation by police against complainants or PRB members or by complainants and board members against police once an investigation has been completed and a decision is made by the police chief.
At press time, Council was still arguing over whether the law should allow anonymous complaints to be accepted and investigated by the new civilian body.
In discussion on the section on retaliation, Councilor Laura Salamendra said the purpose of what was still a PAB is to deal with police accountability first.
“I don’t want police to have another way to investigate people who may file a complaint,” she said. “Police should be held to a higher standard. People often have a right to be upset. A PAB is not a People Accountability Board.”
But Council voted not to change the wording. It was approved by a 7-2 vote, with Salamendra and Ken Camera opposed.
Councilor Jan Regan brought up discussion about whether current or former law enforcement employees and their families should be eligible to be appointed to the nine-member board. Several modifications to the language were bandied about. Regan made a motion to that effect, but after discussion, an amendment was proposed by Councilor Tom Burrall to “simplify the language” to say no current or former employee of a law enforcement agency or their immediate family can serve on the board.
Burrall’s amendment passed, 5-4, and the amended Regan motion was then approved by the same vote.
Voting yes on both motions were Salamendra, Burrall, Regan, Camera and John Pruett. Voting no on both motions were Anthony Noone, Frank Gaglianese, Bill Pealer and Mayor Steve Valentino.
Gaglianese then brought up the idea of changing the name, the first time that topic has been raised since local law wording talks began several months ago.
He first suggested it be called a Civilian Review Board, saying that was “softer” and might result in more people supporting the concept of citizen review of police actions and policies.
“We are after police accountability,” Salamendra said. “Softening the name doesn’t change the basic law, and I oppose the change.”
“It’s more honest and accurate as to what it is,” Pealer replied. “A Civilian Review Board is more accurate.”
“Accountability is much different than review,” Camera said.
“Some people may want more accountability,” Regan added.
Burrall said the word accountability is not an attack on police. Pruett suggested the name Police Review Board to keep the word police in the title. Pealer made a motion to amend Gaglianese’s original motion to change the name to Police Review Board.
That passed by a 6-3 vote, as did the amended resolution. In favor were Pealer, Pruett, Noone, Gaglianese, Burrall and Valentino. Opposed both times were Regan, Camera and Salamendra.