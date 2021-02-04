GENEVA — For the first time in its history, the city has an independent Police Review Board.
After 45 minutes of public comment and another 45 minutes of Council statements Wednesday night, the vote to adopt Local Law 1 of 2021, amending the city charter, passed, 6-3.
Voting in favor were councilors Jan Regan, Ken Camera, Laura Salamendra, John Pruett, Tom Burrall and Mayor Steve Valentino.
Opposed were councilors Anthony Noone, Frank Gaglianese III and Bill Pealer.
“I hope this board will have nothing to do. If they don’t, then law enforcement will shine and shows they do the right thing. If they have complaints, they can be handled in a transparent and accountable manner with a process to improve,” Burrall said before the vote.
“I did not favor this from the start. I tried to minimize it,” Gaglianese said. “The majority of the people feel this was not the solution to the issues. I understand the feelings of supporters but can’t vote for something the majority don’t favor and could trigger a lawsuit we can’t afford.”
City residents who spoke in favor of the PRB during public comment were Jessica Farrell, Heather May, Virgil Slade, James McCorkle, Sidney Moore and Charles King. They all said a PRB would help assure fair and equitable treatment by police for all.
Daniel Hennessy said he opposed the PRB, noting the effort that went into it could have been better spent working to improve relations between the police and community.
The PRB will be a nine-member body appointed by Council to review complaints of officer misconduct against members of the Geneva Police Department. It will not conduct investigations until after the GPD has conducted its investigation of a complaint; the police chief will have final say on any discipline.
The vote follows months of Council discussion of the proposed local law regarding the PRB. Council went over the wording meticulously and had several spirited debates on the document, considering public comments both for and against the proposal.