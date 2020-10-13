GENEVA — Faced with the possibility off a 13% increase in the property tax levy, City Council will continue to delve into the tentative 2021 city budget at a video-conference work session scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The session will not be open to the public. It can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/cityofgenevany.
Faced with shortfalls in revenue from state aid, room occupancy tax and sales tax, City Manager Sage Gerling has proposed a spending plan that calls for a 13% increase in the tax levy. Council has introduced a local law that would allow it to exceed the state-imposed tax cap, should it be necessary.
The general fund budget is $17.1 million, a $618,848 decrease from 2020. That was done through the reduction of six staff positions through retirements and cost-cutting measures in various departments. All new capital projects planned for 2021, except the already funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, have been put off indefinitely.
The total budget, including water and sewer budgets, is $23.3 million.
The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value is projected to be the same as this year, $17.17, but a revaluation has increased assessments for most property owners. The assessment increased by an average of 12.6%.
The city is projecting a 4% increase in water rates and a 2.5% hike in sewer rates, both due to declining water usage and increased maintenance costs.
Mayor Steve Valentino said the city faces challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic and declining sales tax revenue. He also praised city staff for finding more than $600,000 in reductions that helped keep the tax levy increase from being higher.
Among the revenue projections expected to decline from this year are state aid, down $400,000; sales tax, down $725,000; and the room occupancy tax, down $120,000.
The tentative budget will become the final budget by Oct. 31 unless modified by Council through resolutions.
Additional work sessions are planned for Oct. 21 and 28.