GENEVA — Sage Gerling assured Council members Monday the city is working closely with a potential developer of the American Legion property in terms of a zoning change.
Gerling, the city manager, made that statement during a discussion of the rough first draft of a new zoning code that would replace Chapter 350 in the current book. Chapter 350 was approved in 1968 and has been amended several times since then.
The draft includes a zone called Mixed Use-Hospitality, or MU-H, for the southern gateway into the city on Route 14, as well as the waterfront on the west shore of Seneca Lake. Such a zoning district would allow uses like hotels, restaurants, and entertainment establishments that support the local tourism industry, while maintaining the Seneca Lake “view shed.” That zone would require buildings to be set back from the roadway, built into the landscape and have entrances to address the waterfront as well as the street. Such a zone, according to the draft wording, would comply with the city’s comprehensive plan.
“The Legion is aware we are talking about a new zoning code proposal, and they would like the change to reflect the new zoning to move faster than the total code,” Gerling said. “They are not saying what the plans are yet, but they want to use the proposed new zoning district.”
Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett and others said while work on the new code is proceeding, an effort should be made to address the Legion parcel first.
“I’d like to see us get the American Legion zoning done faster so they can move forward,” Pruett said. “That area needs to be developed.”
“We got that direction from Council and are moving forward, working with the developer,” Gerling said, indicating the zoning change could be completed by January.
Prior to the discussion, which included zoning consultants Molly Gaudioso and John Steinmetz, Council passed two procedural resolutions related to the new zoning code unanimously.
The first classified the new code as a Type I action under the State Environmental Quality Review process, acknowledged completion of the SEQR Part I form, and designated Council as lead agency for environmental review.
The second authorized the referral of the draft to the Ontario County Planning Board for review.
Public comments on the draft plan are due by 5 p.m. Friday. The 157-page draft can be viewed on the city’s website.